XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. 115,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. XPO has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

