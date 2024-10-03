Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,425,000 after buying an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,667,000 after buying an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,155,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

