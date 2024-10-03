Xponance Inc. Buys 21,412 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 804,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CDE opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

