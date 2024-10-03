Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 181,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 156,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

