Xponance Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,737,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 173,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 341,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Enstar Group stock opened at $319.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

