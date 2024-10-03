Xponance Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after buying an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 798,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 188,506 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,777.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 12,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $212,410.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,851. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,893.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.