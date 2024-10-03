Xponance Inc. Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $2,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $3,936,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

DNB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

