Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 26,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

