Xponance Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Axonics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.13 and a beta of 0.81. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

