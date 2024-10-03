Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,361 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $19,630,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 709.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 838,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $15,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

