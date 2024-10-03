Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,532 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 106.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 871,446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 56.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,417,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 509,541 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,430,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 357,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

