Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,689 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Geron were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $24,734,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.50. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

