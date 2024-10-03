Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,745 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 74.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.