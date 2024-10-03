Xponance Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $20.13 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

