Xponance Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRSH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its holdings in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,816,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com cut Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.73. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,406.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $539,472 over the last three months. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.