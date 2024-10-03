Xponance Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 57.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 46,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 200,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 420.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

