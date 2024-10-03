Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

