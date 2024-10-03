Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.07

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 831795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

