Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.07

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 831795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.