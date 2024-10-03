XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

