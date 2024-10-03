XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Immix Biopharma were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of IMMX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

