XTX Topco Ltd Sells 15,354 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 20th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 2.0 %

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,215,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 672,562 shares of company stock valued at $22,145,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health



OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

