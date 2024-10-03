Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,155 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,822.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.