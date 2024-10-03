Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 65,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 348,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.