Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 4.9%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 57,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 259,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Yalla Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $737.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

About Yalla Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Yalla Group by 36,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yalla Group by 328.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

