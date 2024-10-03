Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Down 4.9%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 57,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 259,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Yalla Group Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a market cap of $737.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
