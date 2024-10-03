Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 1.4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.41. 345,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 270,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Yatsen from $4.70 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Yatsen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $346.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatsen stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yatsen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

