Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.71

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and traded as high as C$9.80. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 704 shares traded.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.56.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6343907 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.