YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.96% of YETI worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in YETI by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in YETI by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 790,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in YETI by 12,075.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in YETI by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in YETI by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

