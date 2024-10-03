YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Plans $0.16 Dividend

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of YMAG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.
About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF
