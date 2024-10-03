YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG) Plans $0.16 Dividend

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of YMAG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

About YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in seven mega-cap ETFs considered to be driving the market through technology. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains of these stocks through a synthetic covered call strategy.

