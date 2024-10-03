Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.29. Youdao shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 92,060 shares.
Youdao Trading Down 15.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $608.23 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of -0.03.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
