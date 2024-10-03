YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.



Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YS Biopharma stock. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Superstring Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of YS Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.



