Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Cut by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,955,351.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,629 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

