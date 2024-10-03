Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of HP opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

