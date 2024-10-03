Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HP opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
