Zacks Research Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

