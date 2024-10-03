Zacks Research Weighs in on Oracle Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $167.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.63. Oracle has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,513 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 111,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.