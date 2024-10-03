ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

ZK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 967,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,316. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.73. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $20,388,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,236,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

