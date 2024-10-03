Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 15.8%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.39 ($0.02). 758,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 105,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

