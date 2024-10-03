Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Down 5.6%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.50 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 178,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 432,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 257,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,257 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 115,258 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 451,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.