Zigup (LON:ZIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $372.50

Shares of Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372.50 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 1370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($5.04).
The company has a market capitalization of £838.14 million, a P/E ratio of 698.15 and a beta of 1.65.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Zigup’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.
Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.
