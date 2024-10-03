Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Raised by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,309,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,310.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Z opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

