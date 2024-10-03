Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

