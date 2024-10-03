Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

