Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 15.4% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $19,525,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 8.7% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.38.

NYSE ZTS opened at $192.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

