Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 62,707 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 62,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $522,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,571. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 12.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

