Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.55

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.55 and traded as low as $29.85. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 59,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

