1,020 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $73,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,114,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.