10,237 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 93.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,779,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624,797 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,255 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 902,530 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.20. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

