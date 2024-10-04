110,061 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ME. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 410.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 88,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 340,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered shares of 23andMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.20. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 317.03% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $40.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million.

About 23andMe

(Free Report)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.