110,195 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

