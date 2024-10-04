111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. 623,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 121,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

111 Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.42.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 111

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 111 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

