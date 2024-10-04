111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.89. 623,946 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 121,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
111 Trading Down 4.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.42.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 111
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 111
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.