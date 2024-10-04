1,262 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,105,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

